Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2016: David Luiz returns to Chelsea

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 6.04am
David Luiz, pictured, lifts the Europa League trophy in 2019, in what would prove the last act of his second spell at Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Luiz, pictured, lifts the Europa League trophy in 2019, in what would prove the last act of his second spell at Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

David Luiz returned to Chelsea from Paris St Germain in a £32million deal on this day in 2016.

The Brazil defender had only left Stamford Bridge for the Parc des Princes in 2014 in a £50million deal.

But Blues boss Antonio Conte was so determined to boost his defensive options he forced the issue on a deal for Luiz, who had become unsettled in France.

Luiz was expected to drop down the pecking order at PSG with compatriots Marquinhos and Thiago Silva in situ, and had never been one to accept playing second fiddle.

Luiz lifted the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup in his first spell at Chelsea, that lasted three years and came under Carlo Ancelotti, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho.

The characterful defender helped the Blues and Conte to the 2016/17 Premier League title in his first season back in west London and was duly named in the PFA team of the year.

Luiz also helped Chelsea lift the 2019 Europa League title, as the Blues hammered Arsenal 4-1 in Baku with Eden Hazard scoring twice in his final match for the club.

That match would also prove Luiz’s last act for Chelsea, with manager Frank Lampard shipping him out to Arsenal in an £8million deal.

