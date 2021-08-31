Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe stays put but Hector Bellerin heads for exit

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 7.13am
Kylian Mbappe and Hector Bellerin feature in today’s transfer speculation (Adam Davy/John Walton/PA)
Kylian Mbappe and Hector Bellerin feature in today’s transfer speculation (Adam Davy/John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Kylian Mbappe‘s potential transfer to Real Madrid appears to be off, according to French outlet RMB Sport. The Spanish giants have made a concerted bid to sign the 22-year-old striker from Paris St Germain, but the transfer fee has become an issue. PSG are reportedly now looking to extend Mbappe’s contract beyond the end of this season. Real are, however, tipped to beat PSG to the signature of 18-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, Canal+ reports.

Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of struggling Arsenal to join Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports. The 26-year-old Spain right-back is a key target for the Catalan club, but the move might depend on whether Brazil defender Emerson Royal leaves the Nou Camp to join Tottenham. Barcelona and Spurs are deep in negotiations over Royal, who is valued at around £25.7million.

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore could be off to Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves forward Adama Traore is eager to seal a deadline day move to reunite with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, according to Football Insider. The 25-year-old is said to be firmly on Spurs’ radar for the last day of the transfer window. To try to seal the deal, Traore has engaged Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent of Espirito Santo.

Wolves are also involved in the potential signing of Marseille and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, France’s Foot01 reports. The 24-year-old is seen as a potential boon for Wolves’ defence, but Marseille’s valuation of £12.9m could be a sticking point.

Callum Hudson-Odoi file photo
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is a target for Leicester, according to reports (Alex Pantling/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be departing Chelsea for Leicester, according to football.london. The winger is said to have sparked the interest of Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers despite struggling for regular games under Thomas Tuchel. Borussia Dortmund have also approached Chelsea over the 20-year-old, seeking a year-long loan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jules Kounde: Chelsea will make one last bid to sign the 22-year-old France centre-back from Sevilla, ABC Sevilla reports.

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Liberty Stadium
Swansea City’s Connor Roberts, seen celebrating a goal, could be off to Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

Connor Roberts: The 25-year-old Wales defender could be on his way from Swansea to Burnley, according to WalesOnline.

Ederson: The 28-year-old Brazil goalkeeper will be staying put after signing a new contract with Manchester City, The Times says.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier