Saido Berahino back in English football after joining Sheffield Wednesday

Saido Berahino is back in English football after joining League One Sheffield Wednesday.

The former England Under-21s international – who has 12 caps for Burundi – has been playing his football in Belgium since leaving Stoke in 2019.

The 28-year-old forward began his career at West Brom before joining Stoke in 2017 and scored 23 goals in the Premier League.

Berahino joins the Owls from Zulte Waregem, who play in Belgium’s top flight, and spent last season on loan at Charleroi.

Berahino is the Owls’ 14th signing of the summer transfer window.