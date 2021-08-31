Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Goal! fans delight as Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz begins Newcastle dream

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 4.39pm Updated: August 31 2021, 6.28pm
Mexico Under-23 international Santiago Munoz has signed for Newcastle on an 18-month loan deal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mexico Under-23 international Santiago Munoz has signed for Newcastle on an 18-month loan deal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle have completed the signing of teenage Mexican striker Santiago Munoz, the Premier League club have announced.

The United States-born 19-year-old Mexico Under-23 international has joined the Magpies from Santos Laguna on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in a story which bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of the film Goal!.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Mexico under-23 international Santiago Munoz has joined the club’s Academy set-up on an initial 18-month loan deal.

Kuno Becker, starring as lead character Santiago Munez, with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane on the set of the movie “Goal!
Kuno Becker, starring as lead character Santiago Munez, with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane on the set of the movie “Goal!” (PA Media)

“The 19-year-old, who was born in the United States, arrives from Mexican top-flight side Santos Laguna, where he made his debut last year and has scored three goals and claimed three assists in 13 league games.”

Munoz helped Mexico win the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, scoring five times – including the overall goal of the tournament – and was part of the squad which finished as runners-up at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

He was also involved as the under-23s won the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship earlier this year.

In Goal!, Santiago Munez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, leaves the Los Angeles barrios to attempt to make his name as a professional footballer in Europe with Newcastle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]