Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s match against Portugal

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 5.07pm
The Republic of Ireland slipped to an embarrassing home defeat by Luxembourg in their last World Cup qualifier (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Republic of Ireland slipped to an embarrassing home defeat by Luxembourg in their last World Cup qualifier (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Republic of Ireland head for Portugal on Wednesday evening knowing this month’s fixtures could largely determine their World Cup qualification hopes.

After defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two Group A games, Ireland know they need a drastic improvement against the Euro 2016 winners, Azerbaijan and Serbia if they are to maintain an interest in the tournament.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding their daunting clash with Portugal in Faro.

The Ronaldo factor

Cristiano Ronaldo rarely needs an extra incentive to do what he does best, but the formal completion of his return to Manchester United on the eve of the game means the 36-year-old will take the field at the Estadio Algarve with a spring in his step as he anticipates the adulation of the Old Trafford faithful once again. Keeping him as quiet as possible will be a major focus for Ireland, although they will be acutely aware that Portugal’s threats are many.

Fighting back

Stephen Kenny’s men could hardly face a sterner test as they attempt to bounce back from humiliation in their last qualifier. Running out against Group A rivals Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in March, the Republic were expected to win and win well. In the event, Gerson Rodrigues’ late strike secured a notable victory for the visitors and left Kenny dealing with the fall-out of what skipper Seamus Coleman later described as an “embarrassing night”.

Crunch-point for Kenny?

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny gestures on the touchline as his side slips to a 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny gestures on the touchline as his side slips to a 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kenny has attempted to move away from the safety-first approach taken by some of his predecessors to play a more expansive brand of football, fuelled in part by the introduction of a series of promising youngsters. There have been some impressive performances, but results have largely eluded him – the Republic were unfortunate to slip out of the Euro 2020 play-offs on penalties in Slovakia, and pushed Serbia all the way in Belgrade before losing their opening qualifier 3-2. However, a return of one win in 13 games – and that against Andorra – since he replaced Mick McCarthy at the helm tells its own story and has added fuel to the fires of his critics.

Young guns

Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has made the step up to senior international football under Stephen Kenny
Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has made the step up to senior international football under Stephen Kenny (Trenka Attila/PA)

Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby in particular have emerged from the Under-21s ranks to suggest they could have futures at senior level, while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu appears to have made the number one shirt his own in the absence of Darren Randolph. However, young frontmen Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott, who scored twice against Andorra, are yet to convince that they are ready to take up the challenge on the biggest stage.

Time for old heads?

Shane Duffy has been a tower of strength for the Republic of Ireland
Shane Duffy has been a tower of strength for the Republic of Ireland (Martin Baumann/PA)

If Kenny is excited at some of the emerging talent at his disposal, the return to form of one of his most experienced players could hardly have been better-timed. Shane Duffy established himself at the heart of the Ireland defence under Martin O’Neill and then McCarthy, but after a difficult loan spell at club level with Celtic last season, had slipped down the pecking order. However, Duffy’s return to Brighton has seen him start all three Premier League games to date and report for international duty with confidence renewed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier