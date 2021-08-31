Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronaldo returns, Murray jokes and Steyn retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 6.06pm
Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Murray and Dale Steyn (Martin Rickett/Adam Davy/Gareth Copley/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Manchester United made the big deadline day return for Cristiano Ronaldo official.

Leeds finally got their man.

Jordan Henderson committed to Liverpool.

Gary Lineker revelled in the transfer madness.

Tiemoue Bakayoko was pleased to be back at AC Milan.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling read some fan mail.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was away on international duty with Gabon.

Alex Greenwood was ready to take on Real Madrid in Champions League qualifying.

West Brom are joint top of the Championship but Valerien Ismael knows it is early days.

Cricket

Dale Steyn announced his retirement.

Tributes were paid to the South African.

Jonny Bairstow revelled in England’s victory at Headingley.

James Vince was back for another BBL stint with the Sydney Sixers.

England were ready to take on New Zealand.

Steven Finn bid a sad farewell to Middlesex.

Tennis

Andy Murray was still upset with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas beat Murray in an epic.

Andy Roddick was in awe of the Scot.

Naomi Osaka was back at the US Open with some snazzy trainers.

Paralympics

The amazing Dame Sarah Storey was still celebrating.

Reece Dunn broke the world record in the S14 men’s 200m individual medley.

Games debutant Ben Watson also clinched gold.

Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall secured silver.

Olivia Breen claimed bronze.

Further medal swimming success for ParalympicsGB.

Heartbreak for Fin Graham.

Another table tennis victory for Will Bayley.

Jordanne Whiley also reached the semi-finals.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reached the final.

Impressive haul.

Inspiration….what makes it worth it.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton enjoyed his holiday.

Headingley geared up for the Josh Warrington fight.

MMA

Think we know who Conor McGregor wants next.

Formula One

Anthoine Hubert was remembered.

