Sport

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Swansea on loan for the season

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 7.07pm Updated: August 31 2021, 11.21pm
Rhys Williams is heading to Wales (Phil Noble/PA)
Swansea have announced the signing of Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract at Anfield, where he made 19 appearances in all competitions last season, before heading to Wales.

Williams told Swansea’s official website: “I am buzzing, I have heard nothing but good things about the club and the manager from a few of the lads back at Liverpool, so I am delighted to be here.

“I am looking forward to getting some good results on the board and keeping us moving forward.

“I spoke to a few players about it, and they all spoke so highly of the football and the place itself, it’s a club with a good history behind it.

“I was keen to come here, it was one of the places I wanted to come to because of the football they play.

“I believe it will stand me in good stead for next season. I am looking for regular football and I hope I can find that here at Swansea.”

Swansea later filled the void left by Jamal Lowe by bringing in Michael Obafemi from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international has joined the Swans on a three-year deal.

