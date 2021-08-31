Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ireland must focus on hurting Portugal, not Cristiano Ronaldo – Seamus Coleman

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 7.24pm
Skipper Seamus Coleman (pictured) insists the Republic of Ireland must concentrate on themselves rather than Cristiano Ronaldo (Simon Cooper/PA)
Skipper Seamus Coleman (pictured) insists the Republic of Ireland must concentrate on themselves rather than Cristiano Ronaldo (Simon Cooper/PA)

Seamus Coleman insists the Republic of Ireland must concentrate on hurting Portugal rather than trying to ruin Cristiano Ronaldo’s big night as they head into World Cup qualifier battle in Faro.

Ireland will run out at the Estadio Algarve desperate to open their Group A account at the third time of asking, but knowing they face one of the biggest threats in international football as 36-year-old Ronaldo bids to celebrate his return to Manchester United by eclipsing Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals.

However, skipper Coleman said: “Listen, it’s not a case of ruining any parties or anything. We’ve got to focus on ourselves.

“Everyone in the room and everyone in the world knows how important and how amazing Cristiano Ronaldo has been over the last 15 years. It’s incredible, really, the numbers that he’s provided over that course of time.

“As a group, we’ve got to focus on what our plan is tomorrow and how we can stop them playing – they have a few players we have to keep an eye on – and what we can bring to the game.

“But listen, it’s going to be tough. He’s one of the best players who’s ever played the game and we’re looking forward to getting out there and playing against him.

“But ultimately, we will have our own plan and will try to take that to them as well.”

Manager Stephen Kenny too, needs no reminding of the threat posed by the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar, as well as his team-mates.

Kenny said: “Without doubt, he’s an outstanding talent and has been for nearly two decades now, really. It’s been such a long period of time since he first emerged.

“They’ve got a lot of good players all over the park and – from our point of view – it’s a great game for us.

“It’s an important World Cup qualifier and the players, we feel, we’ve got a lot of potential in our team.

“We’ve blooded a lot of players. We’ve given 11 players their competitive debut, we’ve given other players some friendly games. We’re looking to see even more progress.

“We had a good June window and we want to carry that into this window starting with the game against Portugal, and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Former European champions Portugal currently sit at the top of the group along with Serbia having taken seven points from their opening three fixtures, and few would bet against them adding to their tally on Wednesday evening.

However Kenny, who saw Fernando Santos’ side lose 4-2 to Germany and draw 2-2 with France before exiting the Euro 2020 finals in the last 16 at the hands of Belgium, is adamant all-out defence is not the answer.

He said: “We have to carry an attacking threat, we can’t afford to defend for 90 minutes. It’s not the way we’re set up to do that, it’s not our intention.

“We have to carry an attacking threat. Portugal have too much quality to sit back for 90 minutes, it’s not workable.

“We have to have belief in ourselves to carry an attacking threat, and that’s certainly our ambition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier