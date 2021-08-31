Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gray day for QPR

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 7.43pm
Andre Gray has joined QPR (Tess Derry/PA)
Andre Gray has joined QPR (Tess Derry/PA)

QPR have signed Watford striker Andre Gray on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old worked under current R’s boss Mark Warburton at Brentford during the 2014-15 campaign, scoring 17 league goals as the Bees reached the Championship play-offs.

Gray told QPR’s official website: “I am really excited. Obviously the manager had a massive part to play in it, having worked with him before.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I can try to get back to my best and I felt this was the best option. It was an easy decision.

“I love playing in the Championship, I love the Tuesday night games. I was in a position where I could have gone abroad and had a nice lifestyle and enjoyed the sun, but that’s not what I wanted to do.”

Warburton added: “I am absolutely delighted we have been able to bring Andre in.

“I know him very well, he is a very good character around the place and he will fit in very well to the group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier