Sport Stockport held to a goalless draw by Grimsby By Press Association August 31 2021, 9.43pm Stockport were held to a goalless draw (Dave Thompson/PA) Stockport were held to a goalless draw by Grimsby in the National League in front of 6,452 fans at Edgeley Park. Alex Reid wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring for the hosts, failing to adjust his feet when in front of goal, while Paddy Madden fired wide. Grimsby had a goal disallowed four minutes after the interval when John McAtee tapped home but Jordan Keane was fouled in the build-up. John Rooney fired over and Madden headed wide late on for Stockport. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Wrexham and Notts County share spoils to extend unbeaten starts Mason Greenwood makes Wolves pay for missed chances Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia planning to join up with Argentina Ten-man Chelsea stand firm to earn draw with Liverpool