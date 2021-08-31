Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Seamus Coleman will continue to lead by example as he skippers Republic

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 11.03pm Updated: September 1 2021, 3.59am
Republic of Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman will continue to lead by example (Steven Paston/PA)
Seamus Coleman will continue to lead by example as he heads into the World Cup qualifier battle with Portugal after learning from some of the Republic of Ireland’s greatest players.

The 32-year-old Everton full-back has taken on the mantle of captaining his country in his own understated way and is now helping to school a new generation of internationals in what it means to pull on the green shirt.

As he does so, he will recall the lessons he was taught as he took his first steps on the international stage under the watchful eyes of the nation’s golden generation.

Coleman said: “Straight away, someone like John O’Shea pops into your head – over 100 caps, modest, humble, never complained about anything in training.

“If things weren’t right, he just always got on with it and for me, that’s a model professional who I learned a lot from, from looking up to him.

“Then you had Damien Duff, Robbie Keane, Shay Given, all massive names in Irish football, but the pride they had when they put on that shirt, you just knew it.

“You would be in a team-talk with Robbie Keane and you could just feel the pride coming from him before the game.

“It was just a great school for me to come through, Kevin Kilbane and people like that, just really proud and really honoured to come away and be part of their national team.

“Ultimately it’s up to you as an individual to take that on board and to realise the opportunity you’ve been given, and I was delighted to learn from those lads.”

Keeper Gavin Bazunu, 19, and 22-year-olds Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby have forced their way into manager Stephen Kenny’s plans in the last year, but Coleman has already seen enough in how they and some of their fellow youngsters have conducted themselves on and off the pitch to believe they have big futures ahead of them.

He said: “You just need to keep your head down, work hard every day, never take anything for granted, never think that you’ve made it and keep grinding every single day.

“If these lads coming through do that, then I’m sure they’ll go on to have great careers for club and country. From what I’ve seen so far, everyone is so happy to be part of this group and very honoured, and long may that continue.

“Ultimately then it’s just about making sure that we get results on the pitch as well.”

