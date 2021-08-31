Sport Millwall seal Sheyi Ojo loan By Press Association August 31 2021, 11.03pm Sheyi Ojo has joined Millwall (Mike Egerton/PA) Millwall have announced the loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool. The 24-year-old winger has joined the Lions for the whole season. Ojo, who spent last term at Cardiff, has become Millwall’s sixth summer signing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Premier League clubs splash out £1.1billion during summer transfer window Saul gets the call from Chelsea as the midfielder moves from Atletico Madrid Arsenal sign defender Takehiro Tomiyasu as Hector Bellerin departs Odsonne Edouard completes switch from Celtic to Crystal Palace