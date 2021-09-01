Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021
Sport

Andy Robertson knows Scotland have work to do

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 4.32am
Scotland’s Andrew Robertson is looking for World Cup qualifying points (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Andrew Robertson is looking for World Cup qualifying points (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Captain Andy Robertson believes Scotland’s World Cup qualification hopes are in the balance ahead of their Group F game against Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side have five points from their opening three qualifiers ahead of the crunch triple-header this coming week, which includes a home game against Moldova and a visit to Austria.

Scotland dropped points in draws against Israel and Austria which leaves little room for error, even so early in the qualifying campaign.

Asked to assess qualification hopes, the Liverpool left-back said: “It is in the balance, of course it is.

“We started OK, we took points in every game we played but we wanted it to be more, of course we did.

“But we can’t reflect on that, the group is still close, of course it is, but we need to start putting points on the board.

“We have three good games, tough games in different ways and it is about us trying to pick up as many points as we can because that is the only way we are going to qualify.

Scotland Training Session and Press Conference – Hampden Park
Scotland’s Andy Robertson knows there is work to do (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Only one team qualify automatically, it is about pushing for that as much as we can and then hopefully minimum second to get the play-off place.

“You start to see where the group is at after six or seven qualifiers but it is about being in the race for it and the only way we do that is by picking up points.

“We are pot three, we are playing pot one and pot two away from home so it is going to be difficult.

“It is up to us to put in the performances we are capable of and if we do that we are difficult to beat.”

