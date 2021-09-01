Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 6.02am
Mana Iwabuchi (left to right), Ann-Katrin Berger, Vicky Losada, Maya Le Tissier and Lauren James (Adam Davy/Bradley Collyer/Graham Stuart/John Walton/Zac Goodwin/PA)
The new Women’s Super League season kicks off on Friday night with Manchester United hosting Reading.

Chelsea begin their title defence at Arsenal, last season’s runners-up Manchester City visit Everton, while promoted Leicester start top-flight life away to Aston Villa.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to keep an eye on this term.

Mana Iwabuchi – Arsenal

Forward Iwabuchi signed for Arsenal at the end of May after spending the second half of the 2020/21 season at Aston Villa.

Although her stint at Villa was short-lived, Iwabuchi made the difference for a struggling side and helped them survive a relegation battle.

The Japan international has won the Nadeshiko League three times, 2. Frauen-Bundesliga once and the Frauen-Bundesliga twice and has already made her impact at Arsenal, scoring three goals in Round One of the Champions League.

Ann-Katrin Berger – Chelsea

Goalkeeping is always the target of trolling in women’s football, but Ann-Katrin Berger is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the game.

Last season she kept 12 clean sheets in 17 games and earned the Golden Glove for her performances.

Vicky Losada – Manchester City

With a wealth of experience and titles under her belt, Losada will be one to watch this season in what is her second WSL stint, having played for Arsenal from 2015 to 2016.

The midfielder then made her return to Barcelona, where she captained her side to the treble last season, winning the league, cup and Champions League.

Maya Le Tissier – Brighton

One of the brightest young talents around, Le Tissier has firmly established herself as a key part of Brighton’s defence after making her senior debut at the age of 16 in 2018.

Lauren James – Chelsea

Signed by Chelsea on a four-year contract over the summer, James has been involved in the top tiers of women’s football for the last couple of seasons, and is still only 19.

The forward, whose older brother Reece also plays for Chelsea, has had experience in both Arsenal and Manchester United’s set-ups. Moving to Chelsea and working alongside talent such as Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby can only help James progress further.

