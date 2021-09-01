Will Bayley gets another shot at gold as he and Paul Karabardak reach team final

Table tennis star Will Bayley reached his second final of the Tokyo Games by progressing to the gold medal match of the men’s class 6-7 team event alongside Paul Karabardak.

The British pair were forced to come from behind on Wednesday evening after losing 3-2 in their doubles match with Spaniards Jordi Morales and Alvaro Valera.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bayley, who had to settle for silver in the class seven singles on Sunday, subsequently thrashed world champion Morales 3-0, while class six singles bronze medallist Karabardak overcame world number one Alvaro Valera 3-2.

The best kiss I’ve ever had!!! This guy is a hero ❤️❤️ we go for GOLD pic.twitter.com/YRFjBeZg0S — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) September 1, 2021

Bayley and Karabardak are competing as a duo in the event after teammate David Wetherill was last week deselected following an unspecified breach of team rules. They will face China in Friday’s final.

“Paul playing the way he is and the way he played in the singles I had no doubts that he could beat Valera but the way he beat him – he’s a legend,” said Bayley.

“I feel I’m playing my best form and I believe we can beat anyone.”

There were also two bronze medals for GB at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium following a pair of 2-0 semi-final defeats to China.

Sue Bailey and Megan Shackleton collected medals in the women’s class 4-5 following a similar result for the class eight men’s team of Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson.

💬 "It's the fastest I've been since Rio, so to come back and do that after having a baby has kind of blown my mind a little bit" A stunning 🥈 for @beckyredfern99 in the SB13 100m Breaststroke – we're sure baby Patrick can't wait for that big hug either Becky! 🥰🤗 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MudH37jsOE — British Swimming (@britishswimming) September 1, 2021

Visually-impaired swimmer Rebecca Redfern claimed a sensational silver in the women’s SB13 100m breaststroke at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Fourteen months on from giving birth to son Patrick, the-21-year-old’s time of 1:14.10 was her fastest since finishing second on the podium in Rio.

“Tokyo was always the goal, and then when I got pregnant, it wasn’t the goal any more,” said Redfern, who was 0.64 seconds behind German gold medallist Elena Krawzow.

“Now it’s my dream and it has come true – and I’m just really happy.

“I just want to give Patrick a cuddle. I have missed him so much, it’s been so hard being away but I know he’s proud of me.”

BRONZE for @Sam_Kinghorn 🥉 Our first medal in the women’s T53 100m since 2004 🙌 Brilliant from Kinghorn.#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/8DNJ4vrX58 — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 1, 2021

At the Olympic Stadium, Scottish wheelchair racer Sami Kinghorn won bronze in the T53 100m.

Kinghorn, who was left paralysed in her legs at the age of 14 after accidentally being crushed by a forklift truck operated by her father, finished in 16.53secs, behind China’s Gao Fang (16.29) and Zhou Hongzhuan (16.48).

“To be able to call myself a bronze medallist knowing there were moments in the race I definitely could have done better is huge for me because I know there are only three years to Paris and I know that I can get stronger,” said the 25-year-old.

“Coming fifth in Rio, coming third now, hopefully that trajectory continues to go up and up and up.”

Earlier, British archer Victoria Rumary won bronze on her Paralympic debut in the W1 women’s individual event.

When you medal in your first Paralympics. Bravo, Victoria Rumary 🏹 🥉#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/f2rq6P2n7R — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 1, 2021

Having defeated Brazilian Rejane Candida Da Silva and Italy’s Asia Pellizzari, the 33-year-old was denied progression to the gold medal match by a 127-107 loss to Czech Sarka Musilova.

Rumary recovered from that setback to earn the final podium place at Yumenoshima Final Field courtesy of a 131-123 success against American Lia Coryell.

Elsewhere, Britain’s men reached the semi-finals in wheelchair basketball with a 66-52 win over Canada.

Gaz Choudhry’s 21 points helped set up a last-four meeting with hosts Japan.