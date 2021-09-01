Sport Aaron Danks appointed first-team coach at Aston Villa By Press Association September 1 2021, 12.00pm Aaron Danks has joined Aston Villa from Anderlecht (Dave Howarth/PA) Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Aaron Danks as first-team coach. Danks joins Dean Smith’s staff at Villa from Anderlecht, where he was working with boss Vincent Kompany. He has previously had coaching roles within the Football Association, including working with England Under-21s, and in West Brom’s academy. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window Emi Buendia excited by ‘amazing feeling’ after scoring first Aston Villa goal Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia planning to join up with Argentina Ivan Toney on target as Brentford maintain unbeaten start at Aston Villa