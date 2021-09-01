Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Which Manchester United players may miss out following Cristiano Ronaldo return?

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.32pm
Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani could find their places in jeopardy (Michael Regan/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock return to Manchester United was the Premier League’s headline signing in this summer’s transfer window.

Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford after leaving for Real Madrid 12 years ago and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he envisages playing the 36-year-old as a centre-forward.

Here, the PA news agency looks at which players’ places are under threat due to the Portugal star’s arrival.

Edinson Cavani

Cavani spearheaded United’s attack for most of last season, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. Solskjaer also said after Ronaldo’s return that there would be times when he plays with two and sometimes three players up front and the 34-year-old Uruguayan could form a potent partnership with Ronaldo. But as United’s main out-and-out central striker until now, he will be among the first to seek assurances.

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial warms up
Anthony Martial could be the one who is squeezed out (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Martial has played as a number nine in a front two and as part of a three-pronged forward line during his time at Old Trafford and has proved his versatility. In his only start so far this season, the Frenchman was the central striker, but that role will no longer be up for grabs so long as Ronaldo stays fit and with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood all vying for roles on the flanks, Martial could be the one who is squeezed out.

Jesse Lingard

Lingard rediscovered his form while on loan at West Ham during the second half of last season and has been rewarded with an England recall for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. He prefers a central attacking role behind the main striker and can play on either wing, but with both Ronaldo and Sancho added to Solskjaer’s forward options, the 28-year-old must stay at the top of his game if he is to hold down a regular starting place.

