Thursday, September 2nd 2021
Sport

The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.50pm
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in one of the signings of the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
The summer transfer window has closed with some Premier League clubs faring much better than their rivals.

Unsurprisingly clubs with big budgets made significant signings but there were success stories elsewhere.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the transfer window winners.

Manchester United

United were the second-highest spenders in the Premier League behind Arsenal but, while the Gunners went for quality, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side opted for quantity. England winger Jadon Sancho’s arrival for £73million from Borussia Dortmund set the tone, the £34m addition of Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane addressed an issue in central defence, while the late capture of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.86m) added the necessary gold dust which may well make a short-term difference.

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku pats the club crest on his shirt
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea should solve a problem for Thomas Tuchel’s side (Nick Potts/PA)

The reigning European champions also sought to correct a goalscoring problem which dogged them last season by spending £97.5m to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club. The experienced Belgium international should do a better job of converting the numerous chances Thomas Tuchel’s side create but previously failed to capitalise on, while the deadline-day loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez gives them a useful option. Banking almost £64m for Tammy Abraham (to Roma) and Kurt Zouma (to West Ham) helped offset some of that spending.

Tottenham

Spurs’ success this summer was more about keeping captain Harry Kane out of the clutches of Manchester City than what they brought in, but in signing Juventus centre-back Cristian Romero and Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal they have strengthened at the other end of the pitch and also off-loaded some deadwood.

Aston Villa

Danny Ings slides on his knees after scoring for new club Aston Villa
Danny Ings has already scored twice for new side Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)

Jack Grealish’s departure to Manchester City was a blow but the club appear to have reinvested the £100million sensibly by spreading it across the squad. Danny Ings’ arrival from Southampton and Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen gives them a different threat up front, while head coach Dean Smith will hope the £34m Emiliano Buendia will fill at least part of the hole left by the sale of Grealish. The return of Ashley Young also provides important experience.

