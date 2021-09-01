Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

St Johnstone sign Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen on two-year deal

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 2.36pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson adds Eetu Vertainen to his squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen on a two-year deal.

Formerly with FC Ilves and HJK Helsinki in his homeland, Vertainen has picked up experience in the Champions League and Europa League.

The 22-year-old told Saints’ official website said: “I’m pleased that this deal has been agreed, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been in Perth for a couple of weeks, but due to rules and regulations of the transfer, there is paperwork that needs to be completed before I’ll be available for selection.

“The Football Club has dealt with everything in a professional manner, and hopefully, that can all be completed in the next few days, and I can then look forward to playing for St Johnstone.

“I’ve been to the European games, and the atmosphere inside McDiarmid Park has been incredible.

“The Saints supporters are very special, and the way they back the team is just brilliant. I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

