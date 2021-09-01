St Johnstone sign Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen on two-year deal

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen on a two-year deal.

Formerly with FC Ilves and HJK Helsinki in his homeland, Vertainen has picked up experience in the Champions League and Europa League.

The 22-year-old told Saints’ official website said: “I’m pleased that this deal has been agreed, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been in Perth for a couple of weeks, but due to rules and regulations of the transfer, there is paperwork that needs to be completed before I’ll be available for selection.

“The Football Club has dealt with everything in a professional manner, and hopefully, that can all be completed in the next few days, and I can then look forward to playing for St Johnstone.

“I’ve been to the European games, and the atmosphere inside McDiarmid Park has been incredible.

“The Saints supporters are very special, and the way they back the team is just brilliant. I can’t wait to play in front of them.”