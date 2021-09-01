Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

‘You gave great courage to my family’ – Paralympian handed emotional letter

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 3.00pm
High jump winner Sam Grewe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
High jump winner Sam Grewe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A Paralympic champion received a note of thanks from a Games organiser for giving his family “great courage” after his son underwent the same life-altering surgery.

Sam Grewe had an amputation-like procedure called rotationplasty performed on his leg after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, when he was 13.

On Tuesday he won gold in the T63 Paralympic high jump event in Tokyo, and was cheered on by a local 13-year-old and his family to whom Grewe’s story had been an inspiration.

He posted an image to Twitter of a letter which he said had been handed to him at the stadium by a man named Masaki Kando, who was working for the Games organising committee.

It read: “My son had osteosarcoma of his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on Rotation plasty.

“Even though I knew the details of the rotationplastys surgery, I was very anxious because there was misinformation about its after function in Japan.”

Rotationplasty is a form of surgery in which part of a limb which is affected by cancer is removed, with the remaining limb rotated and reattached.

Mr Kando went on to say that finding out about Grewe had been important to his family.

“You gave us great courage to my family,” the letter read.

“We are grateful to you.”

Sam Grewe receives his gold medal
Sam Grewe won gold in the T63 Paralympic high jump (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

He said the family had initially bought tickets to watch Grewe compete but, with the Games playing out in front of empty stands because of Covid restrictions, were unable to attend.

The note concluded: “My son is watching on TV today.

“We are all supporting you.

“Good Luck!”

Grewe, who will head to medical school after the Paralympics, tweeted: “A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete.

“Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it.”

Grewe cleared 1.88 metres to take gold in Tokyo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]