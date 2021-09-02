Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
Sport

On this day in 2013: Arsenal sign Mesut Ozil in club-record deal

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 6.02am
Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal for a club record fee understood to be £43million (Stephen Pond/PA)
Arsenal signed Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in a club-record deal on this day in 2013.

The fee for the Germany international was understood to be £43million, making him the second most expensive player in Premier League history at the time behind Fernando Torres.

Ozil, who was 24, said in quotes on Arsenal’s official website: “I am thrilled to be joining a club of the stature of Arsenal and am looking forward to playing in the Premier League.

Ozil (left) helped Arsenal win the FA Cup three times (Nick Potts/PA).
“It will be great for my own personal development as a player and I am particularly looking forward to working with (then Arsenal boss) Arsene Wenger.

“From our negotiations, it is clear the club has huge ambition and I look forward to being part of an exciting future.”

Wenger said: “We are extremely pleased to have signed Mesut Ozil. He is a great player, with proven quality at both club and international level.

“We have watched and admired him for some time as he has all the attributes I look for in an Arsenal player.

“I have said throughout the summer that we have been working hard to bring in top-quality players to this football club.

“This has involved many, many people across the club and I have always had the full support of the club in making decisions on the football side.

“Mesut is a top-quality footballer who will be a fantastic addition to our talented squad.

“We are all looking forward to him joining up with us after his international matches with Germany and working with us as an Arsenal player.”

Ozil went on to make just over 250 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 44 goals, providing 71 assists and playing in three victorious FA Cup finals.

The playmaker left the club with a move to Fenerbahce in January this year, with his £350,000-a-week Arsenal contract having been due to expire in the summer.

He had not played for the Gunners since March 2020 and had been omitted from their Premier League and Europa League squads by boss Mikel Arteta, who said leaving him out had been “just a football decision”.

