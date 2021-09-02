Newport could welcome back Matty Dolan to starting XI against Leyton Orient

Captain Matty Dolan could return to Newport’s starting line-up against Sky Bet League Two opponents Leyton Orient at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Dolan made a 45-minute comeback off the bench in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory over Plymouth after being troubled by a calf muscle injury suffered on the season’s opening weekend at Oldham.

Timmy Abraham, meanwhile, is pushing for a starting spot after scoring against Plymouth, and teenage midfielder Aneurin Livermore is in the matchday squad mix.

But influential central defender Mickey Demetriou and forward Courtney Baker-Richardson remain sidelined.

Orient will be forced to make two changes, with Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou both unavailable.

The pair received calls-up by Cyprus Under-21s this week and will sit out the visit to south Wales after they helped the O’s clinch a 2-0 win over Bradford last weekend.

Dan Happe (groin) and Aaron Drinan (ankle), deemed not fit enough to face the Bantams, will be checked on by manager Kenny Jackett.

Callum Reilly and Alex Mitchell signed for Orient on transfer deadline day and both are available to make their debuts, but Adam Thompson (ankle) and Paul Smyth (hamstring) remain absent.