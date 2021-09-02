Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Carlisle boosted by new faces and return of regulars for Salford clash

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 12.44pm
Kelvin Mellor signed for Carlisle on transfer deadline day (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Carlisle will have plenty of options at their disposal for the visit of Salford on Saturday after a busy end to the summer transfer window.

The Sky Bet League Two club brought in winger Jordan Gibson from Sligo Rovers on Monday for an undisclosed fee before Kelvin Mellor and Jonathan Dinzeyi joined on deadline day, with all three able to feature this weekend.

A 2-1 loss at Hartlepool on Saturday saw Carlisle’s unbeaten start in the division come to an end, but they were able to bounce back in midweek to beat the same opposition on penalties in the EFL Trophy.

Manager Chris Beech fielded a much-changed starting XI on Tuesday and is expected to recall a number of his regulars like Rod McDonald, captain Callum Guy and Tristan Abrahams.

Salford duo Ash Hunter and Matty Willock were able to return to action during the midweek loss away to Oldham after a period of isolation.

Both played 45 minutes in the 1-0 defeat in the EFL Trophy and could be part of the squad for the trip to Brunton Park.

Gary Bowyer’s side claimed a first league win of the season against Newport on Saturday, but it did not stop them being busy during the last two days of the transfer window.

Andy Smith joined on loan from Hull on Monday and Donald Love completed a move on a free transfer a day later, with the pair in contention this weekend.

