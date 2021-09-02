Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Melbourne could make his debut when Stevenage host Swindon

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 2.12pm
Stevenage’s manager Alex Revell has moved to bolster his defensive options (John Walton/PA)
Stevenage are expected to bring loan signing Max Melbourne into the squad for the Sky Bet League Two match against Swindon.

Left-back Melbourne has moved from Lincoln on a short-term deal until January to bolster Alex Revell’s defensive options.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang, on loan from West Ham, will be assessed after he missed the defeat at Walsall, so Sacha Bastien is on stand-by to deputise again if needed.

Midfielder Elliott List faces a fitness test on his hamstring issue, while centre-back Scott Cuthbert returned to the side for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Tottenham Under-21s.

Swindon bolstered their attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline with the loan signing of Alex Gilbert from Brentford.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Gilbert, who came through the West Brom youth ranks before joining the Bees, will spend the rest of the campaign at the County Ground.

Midfielder Jonny Williams is away with Wales, while Kaine Kesler Hayden is on international duty with England Under-20s.

Anthony Grant has been called up by Jamaica for their World Cup qualifiers, so midfielders Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and Ryan East will be hoping for an opportunity to start.

