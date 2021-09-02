Max Melbourne could make his debut when Stevenage host Swindon

Stevenage are expected to bring loan signing Max Melbourne into the squad for the Sky Bet League Two match against Swindon.

Left-back Melbourne has moved from Lincoln on a short-term deal until January to bolster Alex Revell’s defensive options.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang, on loan from West Ham, will be assessed after he missed the defeat at Walsall, so Sacha Bastien is on stand-by to deputise again if needed.

Midfielder Elliott List faces a fitness test on his hamstring issue, while centre-back Scott Cuthbert returned to the side for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Tottenham Under-21s.

Swindon bolstered their attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline with the loan signing of Alex Gilbert from Brentford.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Gilbert, who came through the West Brom youth ranks before joining the Bees, will spend the rest of the campaign at the County Ground.

Midfielder Jonny Williams is away with Wales, while Kaine Kesler Hayden is on international duty with England Under-20s.

Anthony Grant has been called up by Jamaica for their World Cup qualifiers, so midfielders Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and Ryan East will be hoping for an opportunity to start.