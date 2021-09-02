Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nartey time: On-loan defender could line up for Stags against Harrogate

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 2.20pm
Burnley’s Richard Nartey joined Mansfield on loan. (Tim Goode/PA)
Richard Nartey could make his Mansfield debut against Harrogate in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash.

The defender joined on loan from Burnley this week and is in contention with James Perch out with concussion and Farrend Rawson struggling with a back problem.

Ryan Stirk has been isolating with Covid-19 but is due back for training on Friday.

William Forrester joined from Stoke on loan until January but will stay with his parent club until he recovers from an ankle injury.

Deadline day signing Jack Diamond could return for Harrogate after rejoining from Sunderland.

The winger helped the North Yorkshire club to promotion in 2020, scoring in the 3-1 National League play-off final win against Notts County.

Simon Power is fit after shaking off a knock while Danilo Orsi-Dadomo is in contention to start.

The striker scored a hat-trick as Harrogate beat Mansfield 3-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

