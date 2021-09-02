Nartey time: On-loan defender could line up for Stags against Harrogate

Richard Nartey could make his Mansfield debut against Harrogate in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash.

The defender joined on loan from Burnley this week and is in contention with James Perch out with concussion and Farrend Rawson struggling with a back problem.

Ryan Stirk has been isolating with Covid-19 but is due back for training on Friday.

William Forrester joined from Stoke on loan until January but will stay with his parent club until he recovers from an ankle injury.

Deadline day signing Jack Diamond could return for Harrogate after rejoining from Sunderland.

The winger helped the North Yorkshire club to promotion in 2020, scoring in the 3-1 National League play-off final win against Notts County.

Simon Power is fit after shaking off a knock while Danilo Orsi-Dadomo is in contention to start.

The striker scored a hat-trick as Harrogate beat Mansfield 3-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.