Nicky Maynard one of four players who could debut for Tranmere versus Hartlepool

Tranmere could hand debuts to several new signings when Hartlepool visit on Saturday after recruiting five players this week in an attempt to arrest their poor start to the campaign.

Micky Mellon’s men have scored only once in Sky Bet League Two this term and lost 1-0 in their last two games.

It contributed towards Rovers bringing in four players on transfer-deadline day with forwards Nicky Maynard and Stephen Walker joining while attacker Mark Duffy also penned terms with the club.

Winger Josh Hawkes also signed on Thursday and all four could debut against Pools but full-back Lee O’Connor, who completed a loan move from Celtic on Tuesday, will have to wait due to his international commitments with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s this week.

Hartlepool were also busy during the final days of the transfer window and Luke Hendrie may be called upon again.

The former Manchester United academy graduate signed on Monday and started a day later in the EFL Trophy clash with Carlisle.

Summer recruit Mark Cullen also made his long-awaited full debut in the midweek cup tie after recovering from a hamstring injury but could be back on the bench on Saturday due to the good form of Tyler Burey, who has scored in each of his last three starts.

Defender Edward Jones followed Hendrie through the door at Victoria Park on Tuesday. Manager Dave Challinor is not yet able to select the Stoke loanee, with the teenager currently away with Wales Under-21s.