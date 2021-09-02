Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Nicky Maynard one of four players who could debut for Tranmere versus Hartlepool

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 2.48pm
Nicky Maynard could make his Tranmere debut when Hartlepool visit on Saturday (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nicky Maynard could make his Tranmere debut when Hartlepool visit on Saturday (Simon Galloway/PA)

Tranmere could hand debuts to several new signings when Hartlepool visit on Saturday after recruiting five players this week in an attempt to arrest their poor start to the campaign.

Micky Mellon’s men have scored only once in Sky Bet League Two this term and lost 1-0 in their last two games.

It contributed towards Rovers bringing in four players on transfer-deadline day with forwards Nicky Maynard and Stephen Walker joining while attacker Mark Duffy also penned terms with the club.

Winger Josh Hawkes also signed on Thursday and all four could debut against Pools but full-back Lee O’Connor, who completed a loan move from Celtic on Tuesday, will have to wait due to his international commitments with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s this week.

Hartlepool were also busy during the final days of the transfer window and Luke Hendrie may be called upon again.

The former Manchester United academy graduate signed on Monday and started a day later in the EFL Trophy clash with Carlisle.

Summer recruit Mark Cullen also made his long-awaited full debut in the midweek cup tie after recovering from a hamstring injury but could be back on the bench on Saturday due to the good form of Tyler Burey, who has scored in each of his last three starts.

Defender Edward Jones followed Hendrie through the door at Victoria Park on Tuesday. Manager Dave Challinor is not yet able to select the Stoke loanee, with the teenager currently away with Wales Under-21s.

