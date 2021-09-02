Groin injury keeps Christian Norton out of Cheltenham’s clash with MK Dons

Cheltenham will not have new signing Christian Norton available for the visit of MK Dons due to a groin injury.

On-loan Swansea winger Kyle Joseph arrived on deadline day and is likely to be involved with the squad, while Watford defender Mattie Pollock’s chances have improved after he made his first appearance of his loan spell in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Charlie Raglan (knee) is still a couple of weeks away from returning, while Grant Horton needs to be assessed after sustaining a foot injury in training this week.

Striker Kyle Vassell was a substitute in midweek after missing three matches with a minor problem but is not expected to start.

MK Dons are missing striker Troy Parrott as he is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Former Dons academy graduate Peter Kioso could make his debut for the club the full-back left in 2018 after joining on loan from Luton on deadline day.

Striker Mo Eisa remains doubtful to face his old club after being forced off with injury in Saturday’s win over Accrington Stanley.

Forward Max Watters is edging closer to fitness after an ankle injury but midfielder David Kasumu remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.