Former AC Milan centre-back Rodrigo Ely signs for Nottingham Forest

Former AC Milan centre-back Rodrigo Ely has become the latest new face to arrive at Nottingham Forest this week.

The Sky Bet Championship basement club had a busy end to the transfer window and added one final addition to their squad on Thursday.

Ex-Brazil Under-23 international Rodrigo has put pen to paper on a deal with Forest until the end of the season after he joined on a free transfer.

He has spent the last four years plying his trade in Spain with Alaves, having previously had two spells with AC Milan.

Rodrigo is the 10th signing made by Forest this season and follows the deadline-day transfers of Mohamed Drager, Braian Ojeda and Xande Silva while Djed Spence also joined from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan on Wednesday.

Boss Chris Hughton will hope the flurry of additions can turn around the form of the Reds, who had lost their first four league games before last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at rivals Derby.