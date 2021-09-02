Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
Sport

Dylan Bahamboula unavailable for Oldham due to international call

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 4.40pm
Oldham’s Dylan Bahamboula is away on international duty with Congo (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Oldham's Dylan Bahamboula is away on international duty with Congo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oldham are without midfielder Dylan Bahamboula for the visit of Barrow.

Bahamboula has joined up with the Congo national squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Senegal.

Strike trio Hallam Hope, Junior Luamba and Harry Vaughan are expected to return after being rested for the EFL Trophy victory over Salford on Tuesday.

Full-back Sam Hart could miss the League Two clash after being injured in last weekend’s win at Sutton.

Barrow’s resources have been severely depleted by injury and suspension and the Cumbrians named only five substitutes, instead of the permitted seven, for their trophy tie at Accrington.

Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) was injured in that penalty shootout defeat on Tuesday and joins Luke James (foot), Matt Platt (back), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Tom Beadling (cruciate ligament) on the sidelines.

Captain Mark Ellis is banned after being sent off against Bristol Rovers.

Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts should be in the matchday squad after making deadline-day moves from Leeds, while Dimitri Sea’s fitness will be checked.

