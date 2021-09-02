Dylan Bahamboula unavailable for Oldham due to international call

Oldham are without midfielder Dylan Bahamboula for the visit of Barrow.

Bahamboula has joined up with the Congo national squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Senegal.

Strike trio Hallam Hope, Junior Luamba and Harry Vaughan are expected to return after being rested for the EFL Trophy victory over Salford on Tuesday.

Full-back Sam Hart could miss the League Two clash after being injured in last weekend’s win at Sutton.

Barrow’s resources have been severely depleted by injury and suspension and the Cumbrians named only five substitutes, instead of the permitted seven, for their trophy tie at Accrington.

Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) was injured in that penalty shootout defeat on Tuesday and joins Luke James (foot), Matt Platt (back), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Tom Beadling (cruciate ligament) on the sidelines.

Captain Mark Ellis is banned after being sent off against Bristol Rovers.

Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts should be in the matchday squad after making deadline-day moves from Leeds, while Dimitri Sea’s fitness will be checked.