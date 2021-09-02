Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joseph Mills injury blow for Northampton ahead of Scunthorpe game

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 4.40pm
Northampton captain Joseph Mills will be out for some time with a broken ankle (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Northampton captain Joseph Mills will miss the visit of Scunthorpe as he starts a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his ankle last weekend.

Ali Koiki looks set to step into defence having replaced Mills in the draw with Crawley, while Dominic Revan was brought in on loan on deadline day as cover.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby made his comeback in the EFL Trophy win over Forest Green after two months out with a shoulder injury, while defender Michael Harriman also played in that game after recovering from illness.

Another midfielder Scott Pollock is back in contention after 16 months out with a groin problem as he made his second appearance of the season in midweek.

Scunthorpe right-back Ross Millen (hamstring) and forward Harry Bunn (groin) have returned to training but the former needs more time to regain his fitness.

Midfielders Jordan Hallam (groin) and Alex Kenyon (hamstring) are still unavailable.

Forward Ryan Loft (cheekbone) will find out next week when he can return to training.

New loan signings Harry Wood and Hayden Hackney are set to join the squad.

