Joseph Mills injury blow for Northampton ahead of Scunthorpe game

Northampton captain Joseph Mills will miss the visit of Scunthorpe as he starts a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his ankle last weekend.

Ali Koiki looks set to step into defence having replaced Mills in the draw with Crawley, while Dominic Revan was brought in on loan on deadline day as cover.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby made his comeback in the EFL Trophy win over Forest Green after two months out with a shoulder injury, while defender Michael Harriman also played in that game after recovering from illness.

Another midfielder Scott Pollock is back in contention after 16 months out with a groin problem as he made his second appearance of the season in midweek.

Scunthorpe right-back Ross Millen (hamstring) and forward Harry Bunn (groin) have returned to training but the former needs more time to regain his fitness.

Midfielders Jordan Hallam (groin) and Alex Kenyon (hamstring) are still unavailable.

Forward Ryan Loft (cheekbone) will find out next week when he can return to training.

New loan signings Harry Wood and Hayden Hackney are set to join the squad.