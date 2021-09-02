Anssi Jaakkola set to be sidelined again as Bristol Rovers host Crawley

Bristol Rovers are again set to be without goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola for the visit of Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The Finn is still troubled by an Achilles problem and manager Joey Barton has indicated Saturday’s game may come too soon.

It remains to be seen if Rovers’ latest signings Antony Evans, Junior Brown and Leon Clarke – all brought in before Tuesday’s transfer deadline – feature.

Defender Trevor Clarke is still out with a groin injury while midfielder Josh Barrett has now been released by the club.

Crawley could hand a debut to new loan signing Amrit Bansal-McNulty, who joined the club from QPR this week.

Summer signing Harry Ransom could also come into the reckoning having been an unused substitute at Charlton in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Midfielder Will Ferry is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Town are also without a number of players through injury including Sam Matthews, Ludwig Francillette, Tom Dallison and Jordan Tunnicliffe.