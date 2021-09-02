Cristiano Ronaldo and England Women celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his international goalscoring record.

The opponents reacted to their Ronaldo-inspired defeat.

Such a tough one to take last night I thought the lads but and incredible shift in but disappointed how the last minutes of the game went! Time to recover and dust ourselves down for another big game back at the Aviva in 2 days time 🇮🇪🍀 @faireland pic.twitter.com/OpUVV04MLz — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 2, 2021

Can’t put into words the feeling making my international debut for this amazing country a DREAM come true. The team was outstanding bitter sweet moment. See you all at the Aviva #coybig @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/Wb5vWAg7xx — Andrew Omobamidele (@AndrewOmobamid1) September 2, 2021

Gutted not to get what we deserved last night, everyone was top class, time to focus on the next few games now, can’t wait to see everyone #COYBIG 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/4lMxW6FCfy — Adam Idah (@adamidah1) September 2, 2021

Patrice Evra is excited to see Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

It’s been 25 years since David Beckham’s England debut!

Virgil Van Dijk was back in a Holland shirt.

Felt good to lead the boys out there again but we have loads of things to work on. We need 2 big results now for the remaining games. First up in Eindhoven on Saturday, see you all there!🦁🧡 pic.twitter.com/M3mD7R9dYV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 1, 2021

Patrick Bamford kept close to his Leeds team-mate.

Cricket

It was a night to remember for England Women.

Tennis

Could Andy Murray possibly be referring to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ latest lengthy bathroom break?

Did anything interesting happen overnight @usopen ?🧐 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) September 2, 2021

It was a special night at Flushing Meadows.

But the New York weather caused problems.

Scary stuff here in nyc, for reference this is Armstrong stadium….that has a roof!! pic.twitter.com/XnejrDQyG5 — Jesse Levine (@jesselevine7) September 2, 2021

Flooding in NY. Left BJK Tennis Center, stuck in traffic not moving on parkway for 3 hours, roads, subway, some bridges closed, travel ban until 5 AM. Happy to get hotel 1 mile from BJK-NatTenCenter….for awhile, thought I’d be sleeping in car. #INSANE pic.twitter.com/FLBtWfDuIW — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 2, 2021

Made it back to the hotel! What a night this was.. praying everyone gets home safely 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/kQcDtvgZ9A — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 2, 2021

The journey wasn’t all bad for Sloane Stephens, though.

We’ve been stuck in flooding and stand-still traffic for more then 2 hours.. so we decided to stop and make the most of it. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/GjuPVaKMas — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 2, 2021

Some spectators were stuck.

Crazy rain and flooding in NYC. Stuck at Arthur Ashe stadium… Hope everyone is staying safe 🙏🏻🤞🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 2, 2021

Formula One

Kimi Raikkonen gets praise from a fellow world champion.

Golf

Could there be a Happy Gilmore-Rory McIlroy team up in the works?

Love you Rory. Thanks for the kind words. Look forward to playing with you all real soon. https://t.co/HhRLqvFfft — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 1, 2021

Athletics

Usain Bolt was enjoying the UK countryside.

UK the Country Yutes Dem Deh Yah⚡️ pic.twitter.com/E9Mwonk4qy — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 2, 2021

Boxing

Sonny Bill Williams eases the lockdown boredom.

As fun as lockdown gets.. 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAQA6kGPMw — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 2, 2021

MMA

The writing was on the wall for Conor McGregor.