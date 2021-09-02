On-loan forward George Lloyd could make his League Two debut for Port Vale

On-loan forward George Lloyd could make his Sky Bet League Two debut for Port Vale against Rochdale.

Lloyd, 21, has joined from Cheltenham for the rest of the campaign and impressed after coming off the bench during the second half of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Bolton.

Captain Tom Conlon, defender James Gibbons and midfielder Jake Taylor all made their return from injury on Tuesday night, so could be in contention again.

On-loan Newcastle defender Lewis Cass is another who could feature as Vale look to build on their first league win after ending Forest Green Rovers’ perfect start last Saturday, but centre-half Leon Legge remains sidelined.

Rochdale will check on goalkeeper Jay Lynch ahead of the trip to Vale Park.

Lynch had been set to start the last league match against Colchester but suffered an injury during the warm-up, so Joel Coleman came in and is on standby again.

Midfielder Liam Kelly, signed after his contract with Feyenoord expired, made a scoring debut in the 4-0 EFL Trophy win over Liverpool Under-21s on Tuesday night, so could feature.

George Broadbent returned to action against the Reds following the midfielder’s Covid-19 isolation, while Sam Graham and Matt Done continue their own recovery.