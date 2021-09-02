Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On-loan forward George Lloyd could make his League Two debut for Port Vale

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 7.40pm
George Lloyd has joined on a season loan from Cheltenham (Tess Derry/PA)
On-loan forward George Lloyd could make his Sky Bet League Two debut for Port Vale against Rochdale.

Lloyd, 21, has joined from Cheltenham for the rest of the campaign and impressed after coming off the bench during the second half of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Bolton.

Captain Tom Conlon, defender James Gibbons and midfielder Jake Taylor all made their return from injury on Tuesday night, so could be in contention again.

On-loan Newcastle defender Lewis Cass is another who could feature as Vale look to build on their first league win after ending Forest Green Rovers’ perfect start last Saturday, but centre-half Leon Legge remains sidelined.

Rochdale will check on goalkeeper Jay Lynch ahead of the trip to Vale Park.

Lynch had been set to start the last league match against Colchester but suffered an injury during the warm-up, so Joel Coleman came in and is on standby again.

Midfielder Liam Kelly, signed after his contract with Feyenoord expired, made a scoring debut in the 4-0 EFL Trophy win over Liverpool Under-21s on Tuesday night, so could feature.

George Broadbent returned to action against the Reds following the midfielder’s Covid-19 isolation, while Sam Graham and Matt Done continue their own recovery.

