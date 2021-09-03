Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
Owen Miller wins 1500m gold for Great Britain while Hannah Taunton takes bronze

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 3.04am Updated: September 3 2021, 5.42am
Great Britain’s Owen Miller claimed gold in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Owen Miller claimed a shock 1500m gold after upsetting world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Scotsman, who finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships, crossed the line in a winning time of 3:54.57.

Russian Paralympic Committee athlete Rabotnitskii and reigning Paralympic champion Michael Brannigan of the United States were expected to compete for top place on the podium in the T20 event.

Rabotnitskii came second in 3:55.78, with Italy’s Ndiaga Dieng claiming bronze in 3:57.24, while Branningan’s season’s best time of 3:58.43 was not enough for a medal.

Miller’s fellow Briton Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s race with a personal best.

The 30-year-old – who incidentally hails from Taunton in Somerset – finished in 4:35.34, with Poland’s Barbara Bieganowska-Zajac claiming the title for the third Games in succession, in a time of 4:27.84.

Ukraine’s Liudmyla Danylina took silver, just under five seconds off the pace.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Broom-Edwards claimed gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best of 2.10m the same height as the 33-year-old achieved in Rio where he only managed silver.

He said: “I am so emotional. To just get it right at the right time, I am so relieved, elated, excited and crying my eyes out.

“I’ve been striving for that gold for years. They were horrible conditions so I tried to keep my cool and get it right when it counted. And I am so proud of myself.

“(Silver medallist) Praveen (Kumar) pulled out a personal best and fair play to him, that put me on the back foot.

“I had to rise above that and I am so proud that I did. 2.10m was a bit of an ugly jump but it was a season best so I am delighted.”

