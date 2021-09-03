Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Emma Wiggs takes first gold as paracanoe debuts at Paralympics

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 4.02am
ParalympicsGB canoeist, Emma Wiggs produced a dominant performance in Tokyo (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)
Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs etched her name in history by taking the first Paralympic gold in the va’a discipline of paracanoe courtesy of a crushing victory in Tokyo.

Wiggs powered home in a personal best time of 57.028 seconds to claim glory in the VL2 classification, 4.453 seconds ahead of Australia’s Susan Seipel.

Fellow Briton Jeanette Chippington picked up GB’s 100th medal in Japan by claiming bronze in a time of 1:02.149 – the 14th Games medal of her glittering career, which began as a swimmer 33 years ago.

Paracanoe – which consists of sprint races over a 200m straight line course – debuted at Rio 2016, with the va’a boat introduced for the Tokyo Games, joining kayak competitions..

Wiggs took control of her final from the start at Sea Forest Waterway and let out a roar of emotion after crossing the line before repeatedly punched the water.

The 41-year-old former sitting volleyball player lost the use of her legs after contracting a mystery virus while sheep-shearing in the Blue Mountains in Australia.

She is also the reigning Paralympic champion in the KL2 class and will defend that title on Saturday, with GB world champion Charlotte Henshaw a major rival.

Chippington, who is paralysed in both legs, collected 12 medals in the Paralympic pool between 1988 and 2004, including two golds in Atlanta in 1996.

After taking up the paddle, she has won numerous world and European titles and powered to KL1 glory in Brazil five years ago.

The 51-year-old, whose parents had travelled to watch  each of her previous Games appearances, lost her father David in April last year after he contracted Covid-19.

Robert Oliver – who contracted coronavirus just six weeks ago – secured a third British Paracanoe medal of the day with bronze in the men’s KL3 class.

Oliver was in tears after finishing in 41.268, holding off a late surge from Australian Dylan Littlehales.

Ukrainian Serhii Yemelianov took gold in 40.355, ahead of Russian silver medallist Leonid Kylov in 40.464.

Britain’s Ian Marsden finished eighth in the men’s KL1 final in a time of 52.848.

