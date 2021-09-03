Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

FIFA promises ‘adequate actions’ over racist abuse aimed at England players

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 10.10am Updated: September 3 2021, 10.32am
Supporters throw cups at Raheem Sterling after he scored England’s opening goal in Budapest (Attila Trenka/PA)
FIFA has promised “adequate actions” in response to the racist abuse which marred England’s World Cup qualifying win in Hungary.

England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted by monkey chants by home supporters during the game in Budapest, which England won 4-0.

Sterling was also pelted with cups after scoring England’s opening goal on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on FIFA to act, and world football’s governing body has pledged to do so.

“First and foremost, FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero tolerance stance for such behaviour in football,” a statement from the governing body read.

“FIFA will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.

“With regards to the previous UEFA sanction against Hungary, please note that as specified by UEFA at the time, this sanction is to be served in UEFA competitions.”

The Prime Minister had earlier tweeted from his official account: “It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.

“I urge FIFA to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.”

FIFA’s regulations provide for reoffenders to be deducted points, ordered to play behind closed doors and even expelled from competitions.

Hungary were given a two-match stadium ban by European football’s governing body UEFA as recently as July after allegations of racist chanting and homophobic banners being displayed during Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal.

However, the ban could not be extended or carried over into the World Cup qualifier against England because it is a FIFA competition.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland also condemned the “deeply depressing” racism targeted at England players.

He told Sky News: “The message has to go out loud and clear from leaders in society, from all of us who have responsibility, that these young men are working, they are exemplars to the community, they inspire other young people, they represent what’s good in our society.

“That’s why we’ve just got to keep getting the message out there that racism has no space in sport, no place in our society and we should be celebrating these people not denigrating them.”

England’s players were also booed before kick-off after they took the knee as a gesture against racism.

