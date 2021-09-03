Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
Sport

Harry Kite misses Forest Green clash

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 11.14am
Exeter boss Matt Taylor will be without Harry Kite on Saturday (Mark Kerton/PA)
Exeter will be without Harry Kite when they host League Two leaders Forest Green.

The midfielder was sent off in the draw at Harrogate and he is suspended on Saturday. His absence could present the opportunity for new signing Kyle Taylor to make his debut for the Grecians after he joined the club from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

Nigel Atangana is back in training after his hamstring injury, while Tim Dieng is also likely to be fit enough to be involved against Rovers.

Sonny Cox, Archie Collins and Josh Coley are making good progress in their recoveries and should be back in the squad soon, although Jack Sparkes (collarbone) is a long-term absentee.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards expects to have an unchanged squad.

Edwards said a few players have had to be “looked after” following the Football League Trophy game in midweek, but there are no new problems.

Udoka Godwin-Malife (collarbone), Elliott Whitehouse and Opi Edwards remain out.

Jack Evans impressed at left-wing back on Tuesday night against Northampton and he will hope to keep his place in the team.

