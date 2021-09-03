Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Salomon Rondon delighted to be back playing under Rafael Benitez at Everton

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 11.20am
New Everton striker Salomon Rondon credits manager Rafael Benitez with changing his approach to football (Richard Sellers/PA)
New Everton striker Salomon Rondon credits manager Rafael Benitez with changing his approach to football (Richard Sellers/PA)

New Everton signing Salomon Rondon credits manager Rafael Benitez with ‘changing his mentality’ during his two previous spells under the Spaniard.

The Venezuela international completed a deadline-day return to the Premier League from China to be reunited with the man who previously signed him for Newcastle and Dalian Professional.

Rondon scored 11 league goals in his one season under Benitez at St James’ Park – only Romelu Lukaku (three times), Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (both twice) and Gylfi Sigurdsson have scored more in a single campaign in the last decade at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old credits Benitez with improving his all-round game.

“I enjoy playing for Rafa a lot because he is the manager who changed my mentality and how I see the game, what he needs from me to help the team and my team-mates,” he told evertontv.

“We were in Newcastle together and he explained very clearly the main points for a striker. In China, it was the same.

“Now it is the same, again, because I saw the three (Premier League) games Everton played this season and I identify myself with the idea of how Rafa plays.

“Rafa changed the vision I have of football because the team is the most important thing for a club and the players.

“His management of the team is special because, in some games, you have to do extra work, or work really hard to get the points. He showed to the players, you can go to the limits.

“For me, it is an honour, as well, that a manager like Rafa Benitez has confidence in me.

“The dream is coming true, I wanted to go back to the Premier League – and it is with Everton, a big club with a special history in football.”

Rondon is set to be available earlier than anticipated for Everton after opting not to join up with Venezuela for their World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, Peru and Paraguay.

All three countries are on the UK Government’s red list which would have required the striker to quarantine for 10 days on his return and ruled him out of Everton’s restart to the Premier League at home to Burnley on September 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier