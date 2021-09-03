Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Arsenal sign two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 12.48pm
Tobin Heath has swapped Manchester United for Arsenal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tobin Heath has swapped Manchester United for Arsenal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Arsenal have signed two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

The United States forward was available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 35 goals in 177 international appearances, has also won two Olympic gold medals.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall told the club’s website: “Tobin’s record speaks for itself. She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

“This is an exciting time for the club and I’m delighted we could secure Tobin’s signing.”

The deal comes as Arsenal prepare to open their WSL campaign against champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Heath (right) has twice won the World Cup with the USA
Heath (right) has twice won the World Cup with the USA (Richard Sellers/PA)

Heath began her club career with college team North Carolina Tar Heels and his since played for several sides in the US and Europe, including Paris St Germain, Portland Thorns and United, where she spent one season.

She joins fellow new signings Nikita Parris, Mana Iwabuchi, Frida Maanum and Simone Boye Sorensen at Arsenal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier