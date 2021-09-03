Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones turns to Richard Cockerill to strengthen England forwards coaching

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 1.34pm Updated: September 3 2021, 2.16pm
Former England hooker Richard Cockerill has joined Eddie Jones’ coaching team (Nigel French/PA)
Former England hooker Richard Cockerill has joined Eddie Jones’ staff as forwards coach to work alongside Matt Proudfoot.

Jones has also strengthened his management team by appointing Anthony Seibold from Australian rugby league as defence coach, replacing John Mitchell who has stepped down to join Wasps.

It completes the third major rebuild of England’s coaching set-up under Jones after the vacancy created by Simon Amor’s post-Six Nations exit as attack coach was filled by Martin Gleeson.

All will be in place for the autumn series against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, but it is the appointment of Cockerill that is of greatest interest after he won 27 caps from 1997-99 as a fiery and confrontational front row.

As Leicester’s head coach he masterminded three Premiership titles before embarking on a spell as rugby consultant at Toulon and then joining Edinburgh for four years until his reign ended abruptly last month with two years remaining on his contract.

Reports of player power influencing his departure have since surfaced with former Scotland and Edinburgh flanker John Barclay recently stating that the “only surprise is that he lasted as long as he did”.

Barclay insisted that Cockerill made a significant initial impact by driving up standards at a club with a “soft underbelly” until his “old school” methods eventually began to take their toll.

Richard Cockerill famously facing down the New Zealand 'Haka' in 1997
“We’re two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go – which is to win the World Cup,” Jones said.

“We’ve added Richard to the team to work with Matt to create a dominant forward pack.

“He’s a former England player, has great coaching experience and comes in as a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach.”

Proudfoot was recruited from South Africa after the 2019 World Cup but it was felt that England needed an additional voice to shape the pack. Both Proudfoot and Cockerill will hold the title of forwards coach.

Seibold will be venturing into rugby union for the first time with his most recent role taking place at Brisbane Broncos, who he left last year after presiding over their worst ever season that culminated in the club’s first wooden spoon finish.

Eddie Jones has assembled his new-look coaching team in time for the autumn
His stint at the South Sydney Rabbitohs was more successful, however, with a third place finish in 2018 seeing him named coach of the year.

“I’m using Anthony to help me out in the area of video analysis,” Jones said in October.

“I want to go on the record to say that I think he is a coach with promise and a good person and I haven’t liked the way he has been treated and hammered by people. I trust his eye for football.”

The reshaped coaching team will work together for the first time at a mini camp at The Lensbury on September 26-28.

England have announced they will visit Jersey from October 25-29 for a pre-autumn training camp.

