Friday, September 3rd 2021
Sport

Marc Bola charged with ‘aggravated’ misconduct for historical social media post

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 5.48pm
Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct for comments made on social media (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been charged with “aggravated” misconduct for comments he made on social media nine years ago.

The 23-year-old left-back, who Boro signed from Blackpool in July 2019, is alleged by the Football Association to have posted “a reference to sexual orientation” in 2012.

An FA statement read: “Middlesbrough FC’s Marc Bola has been charged with a misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012.

“It is alleged that this post is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that this post constitutes an “aggravated breach” which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

“The defender has until September 20, 2021 to provide his response to this charge.”

London-born Bola progressed through Arsenal’s academy and had loan spells at Notts County and Bristol Rovers before completing a permanent move to Blackpool in the summer of 2018.

He has featured in all five of Boro’s Sky Bet Championship matches this season, making four starts under manager Neil Warnock.

