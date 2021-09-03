Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Record-breaker Ronaldo and Hungary-England reaction – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 5.50pm Updated: September 3 2021, 5.52pm
Cristiano Ronaldo made history this week (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 3.

Football

Record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

England’s players reacted to the win over Hungary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Hungary’s fans to be punished for racist abuse.

Saul Niguez got his shirt number at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku was on the brink of an international milestone.

John McGinn returned to training.

Hector Bellerin was getting used to his new surroundings.

Ruben Diaz was hard at work.

Cricket

Stuart Broad felt positive.

Paralympics

The latest from Tokyo.

Boxing

Leeds had a new fan.

Josh Warrington was switched on.

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic marched on.

Thumbs up from Ashleigh Barty.

Swimming

Adam Peaty looked forward.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was enjoying F1 practice in front of his home fans in Holland.

Lewis Hamilton was also impressed by the crowd.

