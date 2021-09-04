Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hannah Cockroft smashes own Paralympic record to claim seventh career gold

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 2.20am
Great Britain’s Hannah Cockroft celebrates after winning the Women’s 800m T34 Final at the Olympic Stadium during day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (John Walton/PA)
Wheelchair racing star Hannah Cockroft smashed her own Paralympic record as she cruised to gold in the T34 800m in Tokyo.

Cockroft flew out of the blocks at a rain-soaked Olympic Stadium and finished more than 10 seconds ahead of British silver medallist Kare Adenegan.

The 29-year-old’s time of 1:48.99 was just 0.12secs outside the world record she set at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland in May, with GB team-mate Kare Adenegan crossing the line in a personal best 1:59.85.

American Alexa Halko prevented ParalympicsGB dominating the podium as she took bronze in 2:02.22, just under seven seconds ahead of fourth-placed Briton Fabienne Andre.

Yorkshire-born Cockroft, who also retained her 100m title on Sunday ahead of Adenegan, now has a total of seven Paralympic golds following her debut at London 2012.

She heads home four short of matching Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as Britain’s most successful athletics Paralympian.

