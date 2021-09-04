Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Edu defends Arsenal’s transfer policy but accepts early form is ‘unacceptable’

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 9.20am
Arsenal technical director Edu has defended the club’s transfer policy (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal technical director Edu has defended the club’s transfer policy following fierce criticism and a poor start to the season.

The Gunners, who spent a reported £156million in the summer window, have lost their opening three Premier League games without scoring a single goal.

Six players have been brought in since the end of last season but only Martin Odegaard and Ben White could be considered ready for immediate or regular first-team action. The rest have been signed with an eye on the future or to improve the depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners have endured a miserable start to the season
Edu claims it is unfair for fans or pundits to rush to make judgements based on early results and pointed out that injuries have also been a factor in the matches so far.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports: “We suffered last year because we lost a lot of players and we didn’t really have good back-ups to play games.

“I believe we need a squad to win games. We need a squad to be in a good position at the end of the season because it is not only about the first XI. We need a foundation.

Ben White was signed for £50million
“Of course, it has hurt us to be in that situation. We are hurt, I am hurt. I don’t want to see the club there, but I want to see the team playing together. Let’s judge the team when they play together.

“Why are a few clubs around the Premier League just signing one or two players? It’s because they already have the foundation. They already have the team prepared. I’m sorry, but the reality is we don’t.”

Despite that, Edu does concede the club’s current position is unacceptable.

Arsenal were surprisingly beaten by promoted Brentford in the their opening game before defeats to likely title challengers Chelsea and Manchester City.

He said: “I understand the pressure. I understand the pressure on me, Mikel, the board and the club because the situation we are in now is not acceptable.

“But now is the moment for everybody to be together and I would like to see people step forward in difficult moments and take the responsibility. I am responsible for what we are doing.”

