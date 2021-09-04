Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

England’s Jadon Sancho to miss Andorra and Poland matches with minor knock

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 12.02pm
Jadon Sancho missed England’s match in Hungary after sustaining a “minor knock” (Nick Potts/PA).
Jadon Sancho missed England’s match in Hungary after sustaining a “minor knock” (Nick Potts/PA).

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland and has returned to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old forward missed Thursday’s 4-0 win in Hungary after sustaining what Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as a “minor knock”.

And a statement from the FA on Saturday said: “Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday September 11.”

Sancho has scored three goals in 22 England appearances (Mike Egerton/PA).
Sancho has scored three goals in 22 England appearances (Mike Egerton/PA).

The statement added that Southgate would now have a 23-man squad for Sunday’s Andorra fixture at Wembley.

England then travel to Warsaw to face Poland on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier