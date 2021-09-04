Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford frustrated in home draw with 10-man Walsall

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.06pm
Bradford were left to rue missed chances as they drew 1-1 with the 10 men of Walsall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bradford’s unbeaten home run continued but they were left frustrated after a first-half equaliser from Jack Earing earned 10-man Walsall a 1-1 draw at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The first 15 minutes provided a tightly contested affair between two clubs at contrasting ends of the table but it was City who drew first blood through Elliot Watt.

A neat one-two between Callum Cooke and Alex Gilliead forced a Bantams corner, from which the ball dropped to Watt on the edge of the box and he smashed home.

Earing equalised for the visitors against the run of play when he turned in the lively Brendan Kiernan’s cross three minutes before half-time.

Within a minute of the equaliser, Walsall found themselves down to 10 men when captain Joss Labadie was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Gareth Evans.

With the man advantage, Derek Adams’ men continued to pile the pressure on but Walsall’s resistance held strong in the second half as they thwarted the Yorkshire side to earn a point.

