Bradford frustrated in home draw with 10-man Walsall

Bradford’s unbeaten home run continued but they were left frustrated after a first-half equaliser from Jack Earing earned 10-man Walsall a 1-1 draw at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The first 15 minutes provided a tightly contested affair between two clubs at contrasting ends of the table but it was City who drew first blood through Elliot Watt.

A neat one-two between Callum Cooke and Alex Gilliead forced a Bantams corner, from which the ball dropped to Watt on the edge of the box and he smashed home.

Earing equalised for the visitors against the run of play when he turned in the lively Brendan Kiernan’s cross three minutes before half-time.

Within a minute of the equaliser, Walsall found themselves down to 10 men when captain Joss Labadie was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Gareth Evans.

With the man advantage, Derek Adams’ men continued to pile the pressure on but Walsall’s resistance held strong in the second half as they thwarted the Yorkshire side to earn a point.