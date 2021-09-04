Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021
Sport

Late Brett McGavin leveller earns King’s Lynn a point at Eastleigh

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.06pm
King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse (Joe Giddens/PA)
King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Substitute Brett McGavin struck a late leveller as King’s Lynn twice fought back to earn a 3-3 draw at Eastleigh in the National League.

The home side, who had lost both their opening games without scoring, made a flying start and led 2-0 inside nine minutes.

Linnets defender Pierce Bird turned the ball into his own net from 25 yards under pressure from Ryan Hill inside a minute before summer signing Harry Pritchard fired in from the edge of the box.

King’s Lynn halved the deficit four minutes after the break, with first-half substitute Michael Clunan seeing his shot go in via a deflection, and Ethan Coleman then equalised in the 68th minute.

Ben House thought he had won it for Eastleigh in the 79th minute, nodding in Pritchard’s cross, but McGavin ensured a share of the spoils with a free-kick with five minutes remaining.

