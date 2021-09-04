Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Alex Hunt nets stoppage-time winner as Grimsby come from behind to beat Barnet

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.10pm
Barnet manager Harry Kewell was sent to the stands (Joe Giddens/PA)
Barnet manager Harry Kewell was sent to the stands (Joe Giddens/PA)

Alex Hunt netted a stunning stoppage-time free-kick as Grimsby came from two goals down to beat 10-man Barnet 4-3 in a National League thriller at Blundell Park.

John McAtee converted a fifth-minute penalty, awarded for handball, before squandering a fine chance to double Town’s tally when he fired wide on the half-hour mark.

The visitors made him pay three minutes later, Serhat Tasdemir levelling from close range, and they took the lead two minutes before half-time with Mason Bloomfield finding the bottom corner.

A crazy three-minute spell saw Joe Widdowson tap in to extend Barnet’s lead in the 62nd minute but McAtee bagged his second penalty of the game moments later after Josh Doherty was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Barnet boss Harry Kewell then saw red and Ryan Taylor made it 3-3 with 15 minutes left with a near-post diving header before Hunt found the top corner in time added on to win it.

