Alex Hunt nets stoppage-time winner as Grimsby come from behind to beat Barnet

Alex Hunt netted a stunning stoppage-time free-kick as Grimsby came from two goals down to beat 10-man Barnet 4-3 in a National League thriller at Blundell Park.

John McAtee converted a fifth-minute penalty, awarded for handball, before squandering a fine chance to double Town’s tally when he fired wide on the half-hour mark.

The visitors made him pay three minutes later, Serhat Tasdemir levelling from close range, and they took the lead two minutes before half-time with Mason Bloomfield finding the bottom corner.

A crazy three-minute spell saw Joe Widdowson tap in to extend Barnet’s lead in the 62nd minute but McAtee bagged his second penalty of the game moments later after Josh Doherty was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Barnet boss Harry Kewell then saw red and Ryan Taylor made it 3-3 with 15 minutes left with a near-post diving header before Hunt found the top corner in time added on to win it.