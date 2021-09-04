Exeter and Forest Green play out goalless draw

Exeter and Forest Green shared the spoils in an entertaining but goalless draw at St James Park.

Forest Green had the first chance of the game when former Exeter loanee Kane Wilson got in on the right, but he was denied by a terrific save by Cameron Dawson.

From the resulting corner, the ball looked destined for the net, but it rolled across goal and behind with two Rovers players sliding in but unable to get the crucial touch.

Josh Key then made a vital interception to deny Jack Aitchison what seemed like a certain goal, while Exeter were seeing plenty of the ball, but their execution in the final third was letting them down.

Jamille Matt then sent a glancing header onto the roof of the net, while Regan Hendry went close with a long-range shot that went just wide.

Matt glanced another header wide, while Sam Nombe was off target for Exeter after being put through on goal by Matt Jay.

Dawson again came to Exeter’s rescue, saving superbly to deny Matt, while Baily Cargill volleyed wide after an error by Pierce Sweeney, but it was a game where defences were largely on top.