Corey O’Keeffe earns Rochdale historic win at Port Vale

Corey O’Keeffe hit a late winner to earn Rochdale a 3-2 victory at Port Vale – their first in the league at Vale Park.

It was the hosts who were the quicker out of the blocks and deservedly took an eighth-minute lead through Jamie Proctor.

Advancing centre-back Nathan Smith put in a cross from the byline and the striker powered in an unstoppable header from close range.

Rochdale levelled midway through the first half when Alex Newby sent O’Keeffe racing down the right and he delivered an inch-perfect cross for Jake Beesley to plant his header into the top corner.

Beesley got his and Dale’s second in the 53rd minute when another impressive team move resulted in Jimmy Keohane picking him out for another fine header which gave goalkeeper Lucas Covolan no chance.

Rochdale’s lead lasted just six minutes as Proctor hit his second goal, and his fourth in two games, turning his marker and netting clinically after Tom Conlon found him in the box.

But, with little more than 10 minutes to go, Rochdale substitute Danny Cashman slipped a neat pass in behind the defence for O’Keeffe and he made no mistake with his finish.